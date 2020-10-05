OPS hints at 'decision', EPS replies by rallying ministers around him

If Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam hinted at a “decision” in the battle between him and the Chief Minister for the control of AIADMK, Edappadi K Palaniswami responded to the message by holding a meeting with over 15 of his cabinet colleagues in an apparent show of strength.

With just two days to go for the self-imposed deadline of October 7 for naming the party’s Chief Ministerial face, no resolution was in sight even as both the leaders stuck to their known stands, raising questions whether the announcement can be made as announced.

Monday also saw hectic discussions on both sides of the spectrum with Panneerselvam beginning the day by posting a terse message on his verified Twitter page, hinting at a “decision.”

Hours after the Twitter post, Panneerselvam left his native district of Theni for Chennai, where interlocutors will meet him on Tuesday and push for resolving differences that he has with Palaniswami over several issues related to the AIADMK. Panneerselvam will also meet his supporters on Tuesday.

“All my decisions so far have been in the interests of the people of Tamil Nadu and cadre of the AIADMK. It will continue to remain so even in the future,” Panneerselvam wrote, in his first reaction after his demands were rejected by the AIADMK Executive Committee meeting on September 28.

Quoting from Bhagavad Gita, Panneerselvam further wrote, “Whatever happened, it happened for the good. Whatever is happening, it is also happening for the good. Whatever will happen, will also happen for the good.”

In what is being interpreted as a strong response from his side, Palaniswami demonstrated his show of strength within the AIADMK by convening a meeting in which more than 15 cabinet ministers participated and are understood to have owed allegiance to him. Later, he also met with the party’s strongman from Madurai, Rajan Chellappa, at his official residence.

Highly-placed sources said the Chief Minister is still reluctant towards conceding to Panneerselvam’s demand for a steering committee to run the party affairs as he feels it would create another power centre within the AIADMK. However, OPS is adamant on the constitution of the committee and wants the decision on the CM nominee to be postponed.

“The fight is now for the control of the AIADMK. By getting the steering committee appointed, OPS thought he could have a greater say in the party. But EPS is in no mood to give in to the demand as OPS might become powerful,” a senior leader told Deccan Herald.

Though Palaniswami seems to enjoy majority both in the party and in the government, Panneerselvam has managed to stop a decision on the issue twice in the past two months. Panneerselvam though sidelined and having lost majority of his supporters, trying to assert his authority is significant given that he has opened a line of communication with AIADMK rebel T T V Dhinakaran, nephew of V K Sasikala, for a patch-up.