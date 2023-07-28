Ordinance row: I.N.D.I.A to pause its protest over Manipur issue in Rajya Sabha, to continue in Lok Sabha

Opposition I.N.D.I.A will pause its Manipur protest in Rajya Sabha when the Bill to replace a contentious ordinance comes up to take part in the discussion but will not do so in Lok Sabha where it wants the no-confidence motion against Narendra Modi government to be taken up first before any other substantive business.

The decision comes as the government on Friday announced in both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha that it intends to bring The Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2023 next week. This comes even as the Opposition is protesting inside Parliament seeking a statement by Prime Minister Modi and an immediate discussion on Manipur.

With YSR Congress announcing support, the ruling BJP is on a stronger wicket in Rajya Sabha even as the Opposition I.N.D.I.A is making all efforts to ensure that it get all its MPs, including ailing former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, JD(U)’s Bashisht Narayan Singh and JMM’s Shibu Soren. In Lok Sabha, it will be an easy walkover for the BJP.

Parties like BJD, BSP and JD(S) have not spelt out their position on the Bill that gives control of Delhi government bureaucrats to the union government. Opposition is likely to get 102 votes, as two of its MPs Sanjay Singh and Rajani Patel are under suspension and Praful Patel of NCP has changed sides. Government is likely to get 121 votes as of now.

“Win, lose or draw, we are going to seek a division (vote) on the Bill. Let all parties show where they stand, whether they stand to support the Constitution and federalism and not doing deals with the BJP or whether they support the BJP,” Trinamool Congress Rajya Sabha floor leader Derek O’Brien said.

Sources said the Opposition has also urged the government not to “spring surprise” by bringing a supplementary list of business just minutes before taking up the bill in Parliament. Two senior MPs have urged Leader of House in Rajya Sabha Piyush Goyal not to resort to this method with sources claiming that he promised to inform the Opposition in advance.

Separately, O’Brien also wrote to Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar on Thursday urging him to ensure that the MPs get enough time to prepare for the debate on the Bill.

“If this Bill springs up in the List of Business, there will be no way to ensure that there is enough opportunity for thorough debate and scrutiny of this very important legislation,” he wrote.

He also mentioned that if the Bill is brought at the last minute without advance notice, all members, including those with “serious medical conditions restricted to a stretcher or wheelchair and have to be transported by ambulance”, will not get an opportunity to be present in the Upper House on that day.