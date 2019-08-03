Our best wishes are with Kuldeep Sengar: BJP lawmaker

Ashish Singh Ashu, a BJP lawmaker from Uttar Pradesh has come out in support of the rape accused Kuldeep Singh Sengar. Sengar has been in jail for over a year for allegedly raping a teenage girl in Unnao two years ago. He was expelled from the BJP after severe public outrage.

The BJP lawmaker was seen in a video expressing his solidary for Kuldeep and wishing that the tainted former BJP MLA would come out of the jail soon.

"Our brother Kuldeep Singh could not be here among us today as he is going through difficult times. Out best wishes are with him. We hope that he will overcome the bad times, fight through it and come out of it and be with all of you. Wherever we are, our best wishes are with him," the BJP lawmaker said on Friday at a panchayat event near Unnao.

On July 28, 2019, the car in which the victim’s family was travelling in was hit by a truck and the victim’s two aunts were killed. The girl and her lawyer suffered critical injuries.