Our duty as lawmakers to seek Rahul's apology in Parliament: Rijiju

The BJP on Thursday launched a fresh salvo on Rahul Gandhi for his democracy remark, with Union Law Minister and party leader Kiren Rijiju saying people will question lawmakers if they don't condemn the act of a fellow MP and seek his apology on the floor of the House for the comments in London.

Addressing a press conference here, Rijiju said anti-India forces and a "gang" had conspired to defame India on a foreign land and they were speaking the same language as of Gandhi.

"The gang members speak the language used by Rahul Gandhi. He will have to apologise in Parliament. It is our duty to seek his apology," he said.

Responding to a question, the minister said if the Congress party feels there is nothing wrong in what he says then it does not deserve to represent the section of people in Parliament.

"If he dooms Congress through his acts, we have no interests in them. But he has no right to defame India through his words. We will not tolerate," he said.

Also Read: 'I had Pegasus on my phone': Rahul Gandhi rakes up snooping issue at Cambridge University

Rijiju said everyone in the country is concerned and in national interest, nobody can afford to stay silent.

"Anything related to the nation is a matter of concern for everyone. Nobody has the right to defame the country. People have rejected the Congress but it does not mean he will criticise the nation," he said.

The minister said Gandhi "lied" about India in London. First he said he was not allowed to speak in Parliament, which is totally "incorrect" as he spoke more than the allocated time and he spoke freely. Whatever he spoke had no substance, he maintained.

Secondly, Rijiju said, Gandhi said he was not allowed to speak in colleges and universities and such "lies" hurt the nation.

"This is also completely false. During his yatra, he spoke everyday multiple times criticising the government. Gandhi is the most spoken person in the country," he said.

The minister said Gandhi is "hurting" the dignity of Parliament despite being its member and he has "insulted" the Constitution and judiciary.

"Indians know what kind of personality he has. But people abroad think he speaks the truth. Will Congress go to London and sweep floors to apologise. Our duty to seek his apology," he said.

During an event in UK, Gandhi had alleged that the structures of Indian democracy are under attack and there is a "full-scale assault" on the country's institutions.

Asked about Prime Minister Narendra Modi's remarks made in foreign countries, he said the prime minister only spoke about the acts and deeds of the previous government.

"Modi did not become PM on his own but due to the blessings of 140 crore people Even the world acknowledges Modi's role in shaping the future of India," he said.