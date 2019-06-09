Our ties with BJP limited to Bihar: Nitish Kumar

Amid reports of a strained relationship with the BJP, the JD(U) on Sunday asserted that it would have no ties with the BJP outside Bihar.

It also decided to contest the ensuing Assembly elections in the four states of Haryana, Jammu and Kashmir, Delhi and Jharkhand, on its own.

“Our relationship with the BJP is limited to Bihar. Outside Bihar, we will expand and strengthen the JD(U),” said Nitish soon after the party's national executive committee meeting here.

Recently, the JD(U) performed exceedingly well in Arunachal Pradesh where it won seven Assembly seats, thereby becoming the second largest party in the state, which borders China.

The decision to go alone (outside Bihar) was taken at the party’s executive meeting chaired by Nitish, who is also the national president of the JD(U).

Incidentally, the party’s vice-president Prashant Kishor was also present at the meeting. Kishor had recently signed a pact with West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to work for the TMC during the Assembly polls in Bengal in 2021.

“Prashant Kishor’s organisation works in a professional manner for different political outfits. The JD(U) has nothing to do with his organisation,” said Nitish.

However, he hastened to add, “Those who are raising fingers at him (Kishor) for working closely with Mamata (an opponent of the BJP), never raised such questions when he worked with Jaganmohan Reddy in Andhra Pradesh.”

The JD(U) national executive meeting on Sunday also resolved that joining the Narendra Modi government at the Centre was a “closed chapter.”

“We have informed the top leadership of the BJP that the JD(U), even in future, will not join the Modi Cabinet. And there is no need for it. But at the same time, let me reiterate that we are firmly with the NDA,” Nitish said.