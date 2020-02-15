Over 10,000 cops on toes for Modi-Trump meet in Ahmedabad

For ensuring a safe and smooth visit for US President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the city on February 24, more than 10,000 policemen along with specialised security forces will be standing on their toes. The police are expecting nearly a lakh people to come and see the unprecedented event as it is the first time that a US president will be landing in Gujarat. The event holds importance in view of the fact that Gujarati diaspora is one of the largest in the United States which is going to polls later this year.

Deputy Commissioner of Police, Ahmedabad, Vijay Patel said in a press conference on Saturday that Trump and Modi will be taking out a road show from Ahmedabad airport to Gandhi Ashram and from Gandhi Ashram to Motera cricket stadium, covering nearly 24 km. At Motera, both the leaders will be inaugurating the cricket stadium which has been constructed at a cost of over Rs 700 crore and is pegged to be the largest cricket stadium in the world with a seating capacity of 1.10 lakh people.

To secure the areas in and around Motera stadium, various police teams are going door to door asking for the details of residents. "We are conducting a sort of census to find who all are living in the vicinity. We are also identifying and issuing notices to property owners who have not prepared agreements before renting out," said a police officer.