Over 10,000 cops on toes for Modi-Trump meet in Ahmedabad

For ensuring a safe and smooth visit for US President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the city on February 24, more than 10,000 policemen along with specialised security forces will be standing on their toes. The police are expecting nearly a lakh people to come and see the unprecedented event as it is the first time that a US president will be landing in Gujarat. The event holds importance in view of the fact that Gujarati diaspora is one of the largest in the United States which is going to polls later this year.
Deputy Commissioner of Police, Ahmedabad, Vijay Patel said in a press conference on Saturday that Trump and Modi will be taking out a road show from Ahmedabad airport to Gandhi Ashram and from Gandhi Ashram to Motera cricket stadium, covering nearly 24 km. At Motera, both the leaders will be inaugurating the cricket stadium which has been constructed at a cost of over Rs 700 crore and is pegged to be the largest cricket stadium in the world with a seating capacity of 1.10 lakh people.
To secure the areas in and around Motera stadium, various police teams are going door to door asking for the details of residents. "We are conducting a sort of census to find who all are living in the vicinity. We are also identifying and issuing notices to property owners who have not prepared agreements before renting out," said a police officer.
Patel said that 25 IPS officers, 65 assistant commissioner of police, 200 police inspectors, 800 sub inspectors and 10,000 constables have been deployed strategically for security. Besides, according to senior police officers, apart from local police, Special Protection Group (SPG), National Security Guard (NSG) and other specialised security agencies will also be standing guard. Patel said that Bomb Disposal Squad has already started anti-sabotage checking on the roads on which the two state heads will be moving.
The tentative schedule of US president states that he will be landing at the airport at 12:30 PM. He will be received by the prime minister Narendra Modi who is likely to arrive a day before on February 23 night. Sources said that Modi will be monitoring the arrangements and will give his final nod. There are different committees which have been formed to oversee the events involving dozens of IPS and IAS officers. Cops are estimating that nearly 500 people will be part of Trump's entourage that includes over 100 to 150 secret service agents.
"We are looking at nearly 90,000 public in the stadium along with 6,000 very important persons' list. Everyone coming to the stadium will have a pass verified by the police. No one without the pass will be allowed to enter. The district collectors and BJP districts heads have been tasked to ensure to bring people from their areas," said a senior police officer. To bring people to the event, the BJP has asked its office bearers in district and cities to get the name of visitors registered based on which police will issue passes after verification. Sources said that over 3,000 buses have been reserved for their transportation.
