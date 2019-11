'Over 1,500 child marriages reported from 2013-17'

Over 1,500 cases of child marriage have been reported between 2013-2017, Women and Child Development minister Smriti Irani said on Thursday.

In response to a query in Rajya Sabha, Irani presented the five-year data according to which the highest number of cases was recorded in 2017 at 395 while in 2016 the number of cases received was 326.

In 2015, 293 cases were received while in 2014 as many as 280 cases were reported. In 2013, the number of cases received was 222, the data showed.