Over 30,000 doctors in Gujarat join IMA protests

Over 30,000 doctors in Gujarat join IMA call for protest

Emergency medical services will remain unaffected as they have been exempted from the purview of the agitation.

PTI
PTI, Ahmedabad,
  • Dec 11 2020, 15:41 ist
  • updated: Dec 11 2020, 15:41 ist
Members of IDA and IMA during a joint protest march, demanding the withdrawal of CCIM notification, in Patiala on December 11. Credit: PTI

Over 30,000 doctors from Gujarat joined the nationwide protest called by the Indian Medical Association (IMA) on Friday against the Centres decision to allow post-graduate Ayurvedic physicians to perform certain types of surgeries after training.

However, emergency medical services will remain unaffected as they have been exempted from the purview of the agitation.

The IMA has called for the withdrawal of all non-essential and non-Covid-19 services between 6 am and 6 pm on Friday across the country against the Central Council of Indian Medicine (CCIM) decision to allow Ayurvedic doctors to conduct certain surgical procedures after the completion of their 3- year PG course, said IMA office-bearers here.

The IMA is the apex body of allopathy doctors in the country.

"However, emergency services, including casualty, labour rooms, emergency surgeries, ICU and critical care service will continue.

"Over 30,000 of our member-doctors from Gujarat, including 9,000 from Ahmedabad, have joined the protest today," said Dr Kamlesh Saini, secretary, IMA (Gujarat branch).

"We demand withdrawal of the CCIM Act notification and the NITI Aayog committee for integration (of all medicine systems).

"We urge the government to take into account the grievances of doctors against this mixopathy. The IMA will continue its agitation till our demands are met," said Saini.

Mona Desai, a senior doctor from the city, said the government must not play with the health of people by allowing Ayurvedic doctors to do surgeries after a three-year course as principles of Ayurveda and modern medicines are different.

"The CCIM order says that post-graduate Ayurvedic students will be given some training about modern medicine during their 3-year course after which they can perform 58 different types of surgeries.

"Modern medicine doctors spend 8 to 10 years learning the same. So if that can be achieved in just three years, why are we spending so many years learning them?" asked Desai, immediate past president of the Ahmedabad Medical Association.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Healthcare
India
IMA
business

What's Brewing

Zydus Cadila's Covid vaccine to be ready by March 2021

Zydus Cadila's Covid vaccine to be ready by March 2021

1 year after the Covid-19 outbreak, a look at Wuhan

1 year after the Covid-19 outbreak, a look at Wuhan

Aus bushfire in wet year fuels climate change concerns

Aus bushfire in wet year fuels climate change concerns

Dilip Kumar, the undisputed Tragedy King turns 98

Dilip Kumar, the undisputed Tragedy King turns 98

Under the mask, the next Batman will be Black

Under the mask, the next Batman will be Black

South Korea prepares to store Pfizer's vaccine

South Korea prepares to store Pfizer's vaccine

The Lead: Rajeev Khandelwal on his new series Naxalbari

The Lead: Rajeev Khandelwal on his new series Naxalbari

'A Call to Spy' review: Fantastic World War II drama

'A Call to Spy' review: Fantastic World War II drama

DH Toon | Parliament building: It's make-believe world?

DH Toon | Parliament building: It's make-believe world?

''Lost shark' possibly extinct, dolphin threatened'

''Lost shark' possibly extinct, dolphin threatened'

 