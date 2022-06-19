Overseas Congress wants Sam Pitroda as Opposition candidate for Presidential polls

A group of Indian Overseas Congress chapters has urged the Congress and Opposition leadership to consider technocrat Sam Pitroda as their presidential candidate.

A joint letter has been sent to Congress president Sonia Gandhi by the Overseas Congress chapters in Spain, Australia, Austria, the United Kingdom, the United States, Turkey, Ireland, South Korea, Bahrain, Europe and the Middle East.

The joint letter said Pitroda, who is also the Chairman of the Overseas Congress, said its "absolutely delighted" to suggest Pitroda for the Presidential election as it believes that such a nominee would be accepted by all Opposition parties, as he is well-known globally for his contributions to the telecommunications sector.

"One of the most inspiring aspects of Mr Pitroda is that he is an ardent Gandhian, adhering to Mahatma Gandhi’s strict and disciplined way of life. In addition to this, it is noteworthy that while Mr. Pitroda served the country in various roles throughout his life, he has never charged a single rupee as salary for his services to the nation. We humbly request you to take all the necessary steps and procedures in this regard for a fruitful outcome," the letter said.

Overseas Congress Media Coordinator Vishakh Cherian said the chapters have unanimously urged the Congress leadership to take all steps to ensure Pitroda's candidature during a digital meeting.

The Overseas Congress' demand comes even as the Congress has made it clear in a meeting of Opposition leaders that it has no candidate in mind for the Presidential elections and would work towards a consensus Opposition candidate.

During a meeting recently, the Opposition parties decided to field a common candidate. NCP chief Sharad Pawar and later National Conference leader Farooq Abdullah informed leaders that they are not keen to contest the Presidential polls. Mahatma Gandhi’s grandson and former Governor Gopalkrishna Gandhi is the front runner for the candidature from the Opposition ranks at present.