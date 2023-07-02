Owaisi pushing for 'Jinnah-type culture', says Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Dhami

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami lashed out at AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi over the latter’s critical outlook on the talks of implementation of Uniform Civil Code (UCC).

“People like Owaisi push forward a Jinnah-type culture,” the Chief Minister told ANI in response to the AIMIM chief’s attack on UCC.

#WATCH | Delhi | People like Owaisi push forward Jinnah-type culture. Under the leadership of PM Modi, the country has been moving forward. India is being recognised worldwide: Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi pic.twitter.com/yvkClhixrr — ANI (@ANI) July 1, 2023

Owaisi had earlier said, "India's Prime Minister is now talking about Uniform Civil Code. Are you going to snatch away pluralism, diversity in the name of Uniform Civil Code?"

Emphasising that the idea of “ek Bharat shresht Bharat” is being brought to life, Dhami also added that India is progressing under the leadership of PM Modi and is getting worldwide recognition.

“Be it from Kashmir to Kanyakumari or Cuttack to Katra, India under Modi is developing at a very fast pace,” he added.

Also Read | Congress says Uniform Civil Code undesirable at this stage

Owaisi had earlier termed UCC as a “Hindu Civil Code.”

"...he (PM) is not talking about Uniform Civil Code. He is talking about 'Hindu Civil Code'. (They) will treat all Islamic references of practices as illegal and the Prime Minister will protect Hindu practices under the law," Owaisi had said.

Hinting that the goal of the PM was to “target India's Muslims and humiliate them”, the AIMIM chief quoted B R Ambedkar as having said that UCC should be voluntary.

Citing a media report, the Hyderabad MP had taken to Twitter on June 30 and said that though PM believes that a “group” among Muslims doesn’t let Pasmanda Muslims progress, the truth is that all Muslims are poor and the ones who belong to the upper class are poorer than the Hindus that belong to the Other Backward Class (OBC) category.

“He’s the PM of all Indians, so why has he cut the Minority Welfare budget by 40%?"

Opposition parties have joined the chorus against the UCC, accusing the Narendra Modi-led government of attempting to escalate religious conflicts to win elections.

(With PTI inputs)