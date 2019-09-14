Owaisi slams Amit Shah's 'Hindi imposition' remarks

AIMIM President Asaduddin Owaisi called out Home Minister Amit Shah's call for the usage of Hindi as the primary language in the country on Hindi Diwas. 

Owaisi said, "Hindi isn't every Indian's "mother tongue". Could you try appreciating the diversity & beauty of the many mother tongues that dot this land? Article 29 gives every Indian the right to a distinct language, script & culture. India's much bigger than Hindi, Hindu, Hindutva."

This came after Amit Shah on Saturday pushed for the need to have 'One Nation, One language'. He said, "Today, on the occasion of Hindi Day, I appeal to all the citizens of the country that we should increase the use of our mother tongue and also use the Hindi language, realizing the dream of Bapu and iron man Sardar Patel of one language of the country."

 

 

Hindi Divas is observed to mark the decision of the Constituent Assembly to extend official language status to Hindi on this day in 1949. Hindi Divas was first observed in 1953.  

