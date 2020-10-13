P Chidambaram counsels patience before GST action

After an acrimonious meeting of the GST Council, 10 Opposition-ruled states are awaiting a response from Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on the options suggested by them to resolve differences over-payment of compensation, before resorting to the legal route.

“I would advise patience for a few days to await the government’s decision. Then the states will decide what to do,” former finance minister P Chidambaram said when asked about the stormy GST meeting.

He said states such as Punjab and Kerala were exploring options to resolve the GST compensation issue.

said the non-BJP states had suggested invoking the dispute resolution mechanism, setting up of a Group of Ministers and some alternative options to resolve the vexatious issue of compensating states for the loss of GST revenue.

“I was told that instead of responding the issue, the Finance Minister abruptly rose and left the meeting. This is unfair...you have to debate and come at a consensus,” he said recalling that Sitharaman’s predecessors, including Yashwant Sinha and Arun Jaitley had always worked towards a consensus.

Chidambaram dismissed the fiscal stimulus package announced by Sitharaman on Monday as “much ado about nothing”.

“The grand announcement on Monday was no stimulus package to push economic growth, it was another sly attempt to dazzle the people with exaggerated numbers and lead them to believe that the government is hands-on and responsive to the needs of the people and the economy,” he told reporters.

Chidambaram said Sitharaman’s announcement was also a candid confession that the earlier “so-called s 20 lakh crore package was a massive failure”.

“It was a failure because it was a hoax,” he said.

Chidambaram rued that the most deserving people – the bottom half of the families in India – who need the money desperately have once again been left in the cold.

“The government stubbornly refuses to make a cash transfer to their accounts as recommended by dozens of economists and as demanded by the Congress and other political parties. I am sure they are watching the government's pitiful efforts to revive the economy that will register a de-growth of 10 per cent in 2020-21,” he said.