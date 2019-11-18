P Chidambaram moves SC for bail in INX media case

Former Union Minister P Chidambaram on Monday moved the Supreme Court against the Delhi High Court's order of November 15 rejecting his bail in a money laundering case.

Senior advocate Kapil Sibal mentioned the matter before a bench presided over by Chief Justice S A Bobde. He said the petitioner has been in jail for 90 days and the High Court had on Friday dismissed his plea. He asked the court to take up the matter on Tuesday. The bench, also comprising Justice B R Gavai and Surya Kant, agreed to consider the petition on Tuesday or Wednesday.

Meanwhile, the Enforcement Directorate (ED), earlier on the day, approached the High Court for correction as the judgment has cited facts from the Rohit Tandon case. It was reported that the facts from an unconnected money-laundering case was referred to in the High Court's order rejecting bail to Chidambaram.

In its judgement, the High Court had on Friday rejected bail plea by Chidambaram, saying the charges against him were serious in nature and he played a key and active role in the INX media scam.

Justice Suresh K Kait said that prima facie allegations are serious in nature and the entire community would be aggrieved if such offenders were not booked. He also said granting relief to such offenders would send a wrong message.

Chidambaram is lodged in Tihar Jail under judicial custody in the ED's money-laundering case. He was arrested on August 21 in connection with the graft case registered by the CBI in May, 2017, in connection with the irregularities in foreign investment to the INX media group in 2007. Though the Supreme Court granted him bail on October 22, he could not walk out of prison since he was arrested on October 16 by the ED in a separate money laundering case.