Pact with Mamata: PK may bid adieu to JD(U)

In less than a year after he joined the JD (U) and was anointed party’s national vice-president, Prashant Kishor is likely to bid adieu to Nitish’s Kumar’s pocket organisation.

The Janata Dal (United), which is an ally of the BJP, is believed to be unhappy over Prashant’s latest venture to sign a pact with TMC chief Mamata Banerjee, arch-rival of BJP, for the West Bengal Assembly elections slated for 2021. Prashant’s organisation I-PAC (Indian Political Action Committee) will work for TMC to shore up its strength during the Assembly polls.

Senior JD (U) leaders here expressed their dismay after they came to know that the poll strategist has signed a pact with Mamata, who has a running feud with the BJP in Bengal.

“As an individual, he is free to meet anyone. But at the same time, he is also the national vice-president of the JD (U). Any action in this regard will be taken only by the party’s national president Nitish Kumar,” said JD (U)’s principal general secretary, KC Tyagi.

His sentiments were echoed by party spokesperson Ajay Alok. “Even the party president was not aware of his latest pact with the TMC. Prashant is at present national vice-president of the party. But if he wants to play the role of a poll strategist, it’s his choice,” said Alok.

Persona non-grata

The poll strategist, PK, as Prashant is fondly known, was completely marginalised in the JD (U) during the Lok Sabha elections in Bihar for his utterances which did not go down well with Nitish. His two statements – “Nitish should have sought a fresh mandate instead of aligning with the BJP in 2017” and then (in Muzaffarpur), “If I can make PM and CM, why can’t I make MLAs and MPs” rubbed the JD (U) top leadership the wrong way.

Isolated within his own party, Prashant worked for Jagan Mohan Reddy in Andhra and, like previous occasions, came out with flying colours. He not only worked closely with Jagan and helped the regional chieftain win Andhra Assembly poll but also swept Lok Sabha seats in the coastal State.

“The JD (U) will take up the Prashant Kishor issue during its national executive meeting on June 9,” a ruling party source told Deccan Herald here on Friday.