Pak continuing to commit ceasefire violations: MEA

Pakistan continues to commit ceasefire violations on the border, despite repeated reminders by India to adhere to all established norms of humanitarian and military conduct, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Thursday.

MEA Spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said a couple of days ago, India made a strong demarche with the Pakistani side over the killing of an innocent civilian in an unprovoked act of firing by Pakistani security forces.

"We did tell them that this was against all established norms of humanitarian and military conduct.

"We feel that Pakistan, despite repeated reminders from our side, continues to resort to ceasefire violations and we told them to adhere to the 2003 ceasefire understanding for maintaining peace and tranquillity along the LoC and the international border," Kumar said.

On the issue of an Indian national named Ghulam Farid languishing in a Pakistani jail despite completing his sentence, Kumar said according to the information with the ministry, his prison term got over in October 2018.

"We have repeatedly asked Pakistan to release him. Our High Commission in Pakistan is constantly pursuing the matter and putting pressure on them on the issue," he said.

Asked about Pakistani Hindu lawmaker Ramesh Kumar Vankwani repeatedly raising the issue of forced conversion in Sindh and Punjab, the MEA spokesperson said India had in the past taken up the matter of treatment of minorities in Pakistan with the neighbouring country.

"Wherever we get an opportunity, especially at international forums, we raise this issue," he said.