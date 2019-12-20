Pak terror groups may target PM at Delhi rally: Report

Prime Minister Modi could be targeted by Pakistani terror groups at a rally on December 22, intelligence agencies have warned Special Protection Group (SPG) and Delhi Police, according to a report by The Times of India.

Intelligence agencies advised security agencies to implement instructions in the Blue Book for the protection of the Prime Minister, reports the publication.

Intelligence agencies have received inputs of Jaish-Mohammed operatives being mobilised to hit PM Modi at Ramlila ground in New Delhi. PM Modi along with various NDA chief ministers and cabinet ministers will be present at the rally at the Ramlila ground. The Special Protection Group and Delhi Police will be responsible for the prime minister's security.

The news comes as at a time when there are several protests are being held across India against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act. Other countries including Pakistan have also expressed concerns over the new Law that allows citizenship based on religion.

"The recent enactment of the Citizenship Amendment Act (December 12), the Ram Janmabhoomi verdict (November 9) and abrogation of Article 370 (August 5), besides pre-emptive air strikes on non military targets inside Pakistan by Indian Air Force have added fresh dimensions to the threat scenario," the agencies noted.

The agencies said in "the given situation reprisal action by Pakistan-based terrorist groups cannot be ruled out".