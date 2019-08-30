Pakistan petition also mentions Haryana CM and BJP MLA

DH Web Desk
  • Aug 30 2019, 15:51pm ist
  • updated: Aug 30 2019, 16:13pm ist
Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar (L) and UP BJP MLA Vikram Saini (R) were also mentioned in Pakistan's petition to the UN.

Not just Rahul Gandhi, Pakistan's petition to the United Nations over the alleged human rights violations in Jammu and Kashmir also mentioned Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar and Uttar Pradesh BJP MLA Vikram Saini.

Under a section titled 'Gender-based Violence as a Weapon of War’, the petition sent by Pakistan Pakistan Human Rights minister Shireen Mazari, quoted both Khattar and Saini.

Khattar was mentioned for his alleged comments referring to outsiders would now be able to marry Kashmiri girls after the revocation of provisions of Article 370. 

"Now some people say, Kashmir is open, they (brides) will be brought from there. But jokes apart, if (sex) ratio is improved, then there will be a right balance in society," he said in an event in Fatehabad, Haryana, on August 10.

"Some people are now saying that as Kashmir is open, brides will be brought from there. But jokes apart, if (the gender) ratio is improved, then there will right balance in society," Mazari quoted.

 

 

 

While addressing a local gathering in Uttar Pradesh’s Khatauli constituency, Saini said, "Muslim party workers should rejoice in the new provisions. They can now marry the white-skinned women of Kashmir."

 

The petition quotes this statement along with the video of his speech that was sherd on the social media.

 

 

 

Pakistan Human Rights minister Shireen Mazari, on August 27, had written a letter to the United Nations about the human rights violations in the Jammu and Kashmir region, as "a charge which has been rejected several times by India".

 

