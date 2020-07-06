Pak summons Indian diplomat over ceasefire 'violations'

Pakistan summons senior Indian diplomat over 'ceasefire violations', claims 14 civilians killed this year

PTI, Islamabad,
  • Jul 06 2020, 17:25 ist
  • updated: Jul 06 2020, 17:35 ist
Representative image (PTI)

Pakistan on Monday summoned a senior diplomat from the Indian High Commission here to register a "strong protest" over the alleged ceasefire violations by the Indian forces along the Line of Control (LoC).

The Foreign Office said in a statement that due to "indiscriminate and unprovoked firing" in Nikial Sector on Sunday five civilians, including three children, sustained serious injuries.

The Indian forces along "the LoC and the Working Boundary (WB) have continuously been targeting civilian populated areas with artillery fire, heavy-calibre mortars and automatic weapons,” the statement alleged.

It claimed that 14 people have been killed and 121 others injured in 1,595 incidents of ceasefire violations this year.

The Indian side was called upon to respect the 2003 Ceasefire Understanding; investigate this and other such incidents of ceasefire violations and maintain peace along the LoC and the WB, it added.

