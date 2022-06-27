Panneerselvam AIADMK’s 'symbol of betrayal': Palaniswami faction

The power struggle within the AIADMK descended into acrimony on Monday, with the dominant faction, led by Edappadi K Palaniswami, took “important decisions” at a crucial meeting, and called O Panneerselvam the “symbol of betrayal” which was termed “illegal” by the latter.

Headed by presidium chairman Tamilmagan Hussain, the meeting of office-bearers saw participation of 65—out of 74—members. It was also confirmed that the next General Council meeting would be held on July 11 as decided, former minister D Jayakumar told reporters.

Of the nine who didn’t attend, four sent letters informing about their inability to attend; four others, including Panneerselvam, were from the rival camp.

Panneerselvam, on Sunday night, had called the Monday meeting “illegal”, contending that his permission was needed. He also asserted that no “decision taken at the meeting will be binding” on the party and its cadres.

Palaniswami camp, however, said the meeting was chaired by Hussain as the dual leadership no longer exists, because the General Council meeting, held on June 23, did not ratify the December 2021 resolution about the two leaders’ election.

“Several important decisions regarding the party, and the General Council, were taken at the meeting. We have decided to send out invites for the July 11 GC meeting to all members. Other decisions are confidential, and the party will take a call on when to make them public,” Jayakumar said.

Jayakumar said Panneerselvam was “the symbol of betrayal” and “everyone in the party knows how he let down the outfit,” while answering a que

“We don’t have to explain why we call him a symbol of betrayal. What was the need for his son (Theni Member of Parliament O P Ravindranath) to meet (Chief Minister M K) Stalin? How can AIADMK cadres accept such a meeting?” Jayakumar asked.

The Monday meeting once again resolved to elect Palaniswami as the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam general secretary on July 11. Sources told DH that changing the venue for the GC meeting venue was also discussed.

“General Council will decide,” Jayakumar said when asked whether Panneerselvam will be removed as treasurer of the AIADMK.

Apart from Jayakumar, a couple of district secretaries and former parliamentarians, too, held press conferences in their constituencies to lambast Panneerselvam. They asked Panneerselvam to “gracefully” hand over AIADMK’s reins to Palaniswami, and not make statements that will hurt the party.

Panneerselvam’s image on banners outside the party headquarters in Chennai, and elsewhere, were torn down, even as Palaniswami’s supporters raised slogans against the former. Some of the banners were restored by the evening.