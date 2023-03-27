Papers thrown at Speaker Om Birla amid ruckus, Lok Sabha adjourned till 4 pm

Budget Session proceedings in both the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha were disrupted today amid ruckus and protests by Opposition MPs.

The Opposition MPs were sloganeering over Adani Group issue and Rahul Gandhi's disqualification.

While the Rajya Sabha has been adjourned till 2 pm, the Lok Sabha has been adjourned till 4 pm.

In the Lok Sabha, as soon as the House met for the day, Congress members wearing black scarves trooped into the Well.

Two Congress members, T N Pratapan and Hibi Eden, who were in the Well holding placards, flung order papers towards the Chair along with their scarves.

"I want to run the House with dignity," Speaker Om Birla said, adding "proceedings are adjourned till 4 pm."

All Congress MPs are wearing black today in protest of Rahul Gandhi's disqualification from the Lower House and the government's hesitation in forming a joint parliamentary committee (JPC) to probe into the Adani row. Congress leader Sonia Gandhi was also seen wearing a black scarf while some party MPs wore black shirts.National Conference leader Farooq Abdullah was wearing a black kurta.