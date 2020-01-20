'Pariksha Pe Charcha' a political gimmick, PM should let students study: Sibal

Senior Congress leader Kapil Sibal on Monday described Prime Minister Narendra Modi's "Pariksha Pe Charcha" programme as a "political gimmick" and said the PM should allow students to work for the board exams instead of asking them to take part in this event.

Reaching out to students in their own language, Prime Minister Modi addressed 200 of them during a "Pariksha Pe Charcha" programme and said his conversations with them will be "hashtag without filter".

"This is all political gimmicks. The fact of the matter is that the Prime Minister should allow these children to work for the board exams instead of asking them to take their time off to come here," Sibal told PTI.

It is very unfair on the students as nobody can refuse because if the Prime minister wants to address students, the school principals and authorities will go out of their way to send students here, he said.

"But it hurts the students and it hurts their prospects. I think it is very unfair. I think the students should use this time to study for their boards," the Rajya Sabha MP said.