Parliament approves bill to scrap 58 archaic laws

Parliament on Friday passed a bill to repeal 58 old central laws, which the government said has been done to achieve maximum governance.

The Repealing and Amending Bill, 2019 was passed by the Rajya Sabha through voice vote. It was passed by the Lok Sabha on July 29.

Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad while moving that bill, said that after the BJP-led government came to power, it decided to get rid of redundant and absolute laws. A committee has identified 1824 old laws.

So far, 1,428 old and archaic central Acts have been repealed and about 75 laws - which the Centre drafted for states in view of the President rule - have also been repealed till date, he said.

The current bill aims to repeal 58 old central laws, which have become "irrelevant" the Minister said, adding that these actions to achieve maximum governance and minimum legislation.