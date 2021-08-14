Parliament being made irrelevant by Modi govt, presiding officers complicit : Jairam Ramesh

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh on Friday alleged that Parliament was being made "irrelevant" by the Modi government and the presiding officers were complicit.

Explaining further, Ramesh said one of the reasons for the opposition getting agitated was that only 12 per cent bills were sent to select committees for scrutiny under the current government and 27 per cent were sent in the previous Modi dispensation.

"Why's the opposition agitated? One of the reasons: Only 12 per cent of bills in Modi-II have gone through any parliamentary committee scrutiny. This was 27 per cent in Modi-I, 71 per cent in UPA-II and 60 per cent in UPA-I," he said on Twitter.

"Parliament is being made irrelevant by Modi government and the presiding officers are complicit," he said.