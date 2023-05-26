Parliament inauguration: Who's attending, who's not

The new Parliament building will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on May 28 but there has been much brouhaha over whether President Droupadi Murmu should be the one doing the honours. Several parties have refused to attend, with the NDA lambasting this decision in a strongly worded statement, labelling it an "affront" to the nation's democratic ethos.

Meanwhile others, like former PM and JD(S) head H D Deve Gowda has said that he will be present, noting that the Parliament is the "country's property".

With most parties having chosen sides, Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) remains the only fence sitter since there is no official confirmation of whether the Telangana-based party will be giving the Parliament inauguration a skip, though media reports have said they will not be attending.

Here is a look at parties that will be present, and those that won't on Sunday, when the PM inaugurates the new Parliament building.

Parties attending the Parliament inauguration

Twenty-five parties are expected to be present for the event including 18 from the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) and seven non-NDA parties.

NDA alliance parties attending

- Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)

- Shiv Sena (Shinde faction)

- National People's Party (NPP)

- Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP)

- Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM)

- Jannayak Janata Party (JJP)

- All India Anna Dravidian Progressive Federation (AIADMK)

- Indiya Makkal Kalvi Munnetra Kazhagam (IMKMK)

- All Jharkhand Students Union (AJSU)

- Republican Party of India (RPI)

- Mizo National Front (MNF)

- Tamil Maanila Congress (TMC(M))

- Indigenous People's Front of Tripura (IPFT)

- Bodo People's Party

- Pattali Makkal Kacchi (PMK)

- Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party (MGP)

- Apna Dal

- Asom Gana Parishad (AGP)

Non-NDA parties attending

- Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP)

- Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD)

- Janata Dal (Secular) (JDS)

- Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) (LJP (RV))

- YSR Congress (YSRC)

- Biju Janata Dal (BJD)

- Telugu Desam Party (TDP)

Opposition parties issued a joint statement saying they would not attend since President Murmu has not been invited to the inauguration, but AIMIM went with a separate reason for their choice of boycott saying they'd have been present if Speaker Om Birla inaugurated the new building, clarifying that the President too is part of the executive.

Parties not attending the Parliament inauguration

- Indian National Congress (INC)

- Trinamool Congress (TMC)

- Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK)

- Janata Dal (United) (JDU)

- Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)

- Nationalist Congress Party (NCP)

- Shiv Sena (UBT)

- Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPIM)

- Samajwadi Party (SP)

- Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD)

- Communist Party of India (CPI)

- Indian Union Muslim League (IUML)

- Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM)

- National Conference

- Kerala Congress (Mani)

- Revolutionary Socialist Party (RSP)

- Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK)

- Marumalarchi Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (MDMK)

- Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD)

- All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM)