Parliament Live: Lok Sabha adjourned till 2 pm

The Government on Tuesday introduced a Bill in Lok Sabha which seeks to protect the interest of small depositors by bringing cooperative banks under the RBI regulations. The Congress on Tuesday said the government should give up its "obduracy" to allow a debate in both Houses over the Delhi riots, saying the "silence of Parliament" on the matter will be a poor reflection on the world's largest democracy. Proceedings of Lok Sabha were disrupted for the second consecutive day on Tuesday amid uproar over the issue of Delhi violence as Opposition members sought an immediate discussion on the matter. Stay tuned for more updates.