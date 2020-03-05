Parliament Live: Lok Sabha, Rajya Sabha adjourned till March 11

Amid Opposition outcry over the Delhi Violence and demands for resignation of Home Minister Amit Shah, the Parliament was adjourned till March 11. Earlier, Congress MPs Ghulam Nabi Azad & Anand Sharma issued a Suspension of Business Notice in Rajya Sabha, while Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury & Kodikunnil Suresh issued an Adjournment Motion Notice in Lok Sabha over the Delhi violence. Stay tuned for more updates.