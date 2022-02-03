Parliament Live: Rajya Sabha adjourned till tomorrow; Lok Sabha proceedings to begin shortly

Rajya Sabha has been adjourned till tomorrow while the Lok Sabha will resume at 4 pm. The two Houses are keeping separate timings to ensure social distancing on account of Covid guidelines. Both Houses of Parliament are scheduled to move a motion of thanks on the President's Address on January 31 today. Stay tuned for live updates
TN CM Stalin welcomes Rahul's 'rousing' speech in Parliament
In a Twitter post, the DMK president thanked Gandhi on behalf of "all Tamils" for his parliament speech. "Dear Rahul Gandhi, I thank you on behalf of all Tamils for your rousing speech in the Parliament, expressing the idea of the Indian Constitution in an emphatic manner. You have voiced the long-standing arguments of Tamils in the Parliament, which rest on the unique cultural and political roots that value self-respect," Stalin said.
8.72 lakh vacant posts in govt departments: Centre
There were over 8.72 lakh vacant posts in central government departments as on March 1, 2020, theRajyaSabhawas informed on Thursday.
As many as 9,10,153 vacancies existed as on March 1, 2019 and 6,83,823 as on March 1, 2018, according to a written reply given by Minister of State for Personnel Jitendra Singh.
There were 8,72,243 vacant posts in central government departments as on March 1, 2020, the reply said.
BJP MP moves notice against Rahul Gandhi
No Pegasus amendment admitted in Rajya Sabha but 8 MPs get nod in Lok Sabha
None of the amendments to the President's Address on Pegasus issue submitted by Opposition MPs were admitted for tabling in Rajya Sabha while eight MPs in Lok Sabha have got permission for tabling it.
BJP fields MPs from UP, Punjab to open debate on President's address
Keeping upcoming assembly elections in mind, the BJP on Wednesday fielded its MPs from Uttar Pradesh and Punjab to move and second the Motion of Thanks to the President's Address in Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha as the party and lawmakers used the occasion to specially highlight the initiatives taken by the Narendra Modi government in both the states.
Don't try to lure anyone from BJP: BJP MP Kamlesh Paswan to Rahul Gandhi
We are 24-carat BJP workers. Such things will have no effect on us. It is the BJP that has worked for the development of our community. I want to urge Rahul Gandhi Ji not to try to lure anyone like this: BJP MP Kamlesh Paswan
Rahul Gandhi trying to 'woo' me, says Kamlesh Paswan
After my speech on Motion of Thanks to the President in Parliament, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi yesterday said,"Mr Paswan, you spoke very well. I think you are in the wrong party". He is trying to woo me. He should focus on himself and his party first: BJP MP Kamlesh Paswan
Give preference to women, SC, ST community while recommending names for judges: Law Minister
There's a provision in Indian Community Welfare Fund for responding to situations like deaths. Its usage was expanded in 2017. We've always encouraged Gulf countries for ex gratia payments to be made by Govt or employers: EAM on monetary aid to NRIs' kin who died abroad due to Covid
Yesterday's debate saw assertion of its achievements by ruling site and its contestation by Oppn: RS Chairman
Wednesday witnessed disruption-free proceedings in Rajya Sabha. Delightful to see this. The debate saw the assertion of its achievements by the ruling side and its contestation by the Opposition. This spirit should continue, says RS Chairman
BJP has asked its MPs to explain the Union Budget 2022-23 to people in their parliamentary constituencies on February 5 and February 6: Sources
The Rajya Sabha will resume proceedings at 10 am on Thursday while the Lok Sabha will resume at 4 pm. The two Houses are keeping separate timings to ensure social distancing on account of Covid guidelines.
It's a kingdom where king doesn't listen: Rahul on Modi
Top Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday launched a blistering attack on the BJP-led government and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying that the "idea of kingdom is back" where the "king" does not listen to people but help his industrialist friends, create "two Indias" and put the country at peril by making strategic mistakes on China and Pakistan.
