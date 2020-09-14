Parliament Monsoon Session live: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman moves Banking Regulation (Amendment) Bill, 2020 in Lok Sabha; discussion underway

Lok Sabha proceedings began with the Zero Hour with issues surrounding China and lockdown brought up by several MPs. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman moved the Banking Regulation (Amendment) Bill, 2020 and the discussion on the same in underway. Parliament today passed a bill to accord the status of an institution of national importance to a Jamnagar-based cluster of Ayurveda institutes. Congress members in Rajya Sabha expressed concern over a media report that suggested tracking of over 10,000 prominent Indian individuals and organisations by a Chinese technology company. TMC's Derek O'Brien also took a dig at PM Modi's inaction over Covid-19. Rajya Sabha adjourned till 9 am tomorrow. Stay tuned for all the live updates.