Parliament Monsoon Session live: House adjourned after paying tributes to former President Pranab Mukherjee

The 18-day Monsoon Session begins today after the last session was short-terminated on March 25, following the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic. The session will last till October 1. Parliament is fully prepared with many firsts, including sitting of the two Houses in shifts without any off day, entry only to those having a negative Covid-19 report and compulsory wearing of masks. Barring on the first day, Rajya Sabha will convene in morning shift from 9 am till 1 pm, and Lok Sabha in evening shift from 3 pm to 7 pm. Stay tuned for all the live updates.