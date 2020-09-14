Parliament Monsoon Session live: House adjourned after paying tributes to former President Pranab Mukherjee

The 18-day Monsoon Session begins today after the last session was short-terminated on March 25, following the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic. The session will last till October 1. Parliament is fully prepared with many firsts, including sitting of the two Houses in shifts without any off day, entry only to those having a negative Covid-19 report and compulsory wearing of masks. Barring on the first day, Rajya Sabha will convene in morning shift from 9 am till 1 pm, and Lok Sabha in evening shift from 3 pm to 7 pm. Stay tuned for all the live updates.
We're very strongly with our Army: Shashi Tharoor
"Govt is accountable to Parliament. When have they reported to us on talks between Defence & Foreign Ministers (of India & China)? Nation needs to be taken into confidence by govt. Question of support for military beyond debate, we're very strongly with our Army," said Congress leader and Thiruvananthapuram MP Shashi Tharoor ahead of the Monsoon Session.
Hope Parliament sends message that country stands behind soldiers guarding borders:PM
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday expressed confidence that Parliament will unitedly give this message that the country is standing solidly behind soldiers guarding India's borders.
In his remarks to media before the commencement of Parliament's monsoon session, Modi noted, in an apparent reference to the ongoing border row with China in Ladakh, that Indian soldiers are bravely discharging their duties while standing guard in difficult hilly terrains with snowfall expected in the coming days and weeks.
Noting that many important decisions and debates will happen in Parliament, he expressed confidence that MPs will do "value addition" to discussions.
Entry of ex-MPs/MLCs/MLAs/personal secretaries restricted inside Parliament House
Entry of ex-MPs/MLCs/MLAs/personal secretaries/personal assistants/family members/personal guests and visitors accompanying MPs restricted inside the Parliament House till further orders, in view of Covid-19 pandemic.
House adjourned till 10:17 am
House adjourned for one hour.
MPs pay tribute to Indian leaders who passed away this year
MPs pay tribute to ex-President Pranab Mukherjee, legendary Indian classical vocalist Pandit Jasraj, ex-Chhattisgarh CM Ajit Jogi, MP Governor Lalji Tandon, UP Ministers Kamal Rani & Chetan Chauhan and ex-union minister Rahguvansh Prasad Singh & others who passed away this year.
WATCH | Live Lok Sabha Session
DMK and CPI(M) have given Adjournment Motion notice in Lok Sabha over 'suicide of 12 teenage students due to NEET'.
Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman election Monday afternoon
Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman election Monday afternoon. NDA candidate is JD (U)'s Harivansh while RJD's Manoj K Jha is united Opposition's candidate. Harivansh likely to return as Dy Chairman as numbers are stacked against Jha.
After obituary references and laying of official papers Motions to elect Harivansh as Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman will be moved by J P Nadda and Ram Vilas Paswan and seconded by Tawarchand Gehlot and Naresh Gujral.
Ghulam Nabi Azad, Tiruchi Siva, Javed Ali Khan to move motions to elect Jha as Deputy Chairman. Anand Sharma, Ahmed Patel, Jairam Ramesh will be seconding the motion in favour of Jha.
WATCH | PM Modi appeals to everyone to take all possible measures to stay safe from Covid-19
Om Birla requests for cooperation in the smooth functioning of the House
"To members of all parties, before the monsoon session of Parliament beginning today in the midst of exceptional circumstances, request for cooperation in the smooth functioning of the House so that we can further empower democratic traditions," tweeted Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla.
May the upcoming Parliament Session be a productive one: PMO
This time RS-LS will be held at different times in a day, PM said while addressing the media at Parliament
Parliament session is beginning in distinct times. There's Corona & there's duty. MPs chose the path to duty. I congratulate & express gratitude to them. This time RS-LS will be held at different times in a day. It'll be held on Saturday-Sunday too. All MPs accepted this, said PM Modi.
We want that a vaccine be developed at the earliest from any corner of the world, our scientists succeed and we succeed in bringing everyone out of this problem, he said.
It is my strong belief that this Parliament will send a message to our brave soldiers that we stand united behind them, he added.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives in the Parliament.
WATCH | Delhi: Sanitization work being undertaken in the Parliament premises ahead of the commencement of Monsoon Session today
LS Speaker Birla briefs about sitting arrangements in Parliament ahead of Monsoon Session
DMK MPs stage protest against NEET exams Parliament premises
Delhi: Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) MPs TR Balu and Kanimozhi stage protest against NEET examination in the Parliament premises ahead of Monsoon Session commencing today.
Opposition demands discussion on standoff at LAC, economic slowdown in Lok Sabha
Opposition parties have sought a discussion in Lok Sabha on the issues of economic slowdown, unemployment and standoff between Indian and Chinese forces during a meeting of floor leaders of the House on Sunday to discuss the agenda for the Monsoon session, DMK leader TR Baalu said.
Read more
Parliament Monsoon Session: Opposition to target 3 agriculture Ordinances
Senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh said two Ordinances were related to Agri-marketing reforms and another one amending the Essential Commodities Act that removes commodities such as cereals, pulses, oilseeds, edible oils, onions and potatoes from the ambit of the law.
Read more
Govt to introduce bill to make law banning manual scavenging more stringent
The Prohibition of Employment as Manual Scavengers and their Rehabilitation (Amendment) Bill, 2020, also proposes to completely mechanise sewer cleaning and provide better protection at work and compensation in case of accidents, officials said.
Read more
Legislative business and other issues were discussed in the Parliament premises: Om Birla
"Legislative business and other issues were discussed during the course of legislative business in the Parliament premises #MonsoonSession today. Everyone assured maximum cooperation," tweeted Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, on Sunday.
"With a healthy-positive dialogue with comprehensive security arrangements, we will be able to achieve the ultimate goal of public interest and national interest," he said.
Congress to raise issues of unemployment, migrant crisis in Parliament: Adhir Chowdhury
MPs to mark attendance through mobile app in Parliament
The Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha are being convened in separate four-hour shifts so that members can be spread across the chambers of both the Houses to ensure physical distancing required in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic.
Read more
Government lines up 23 Bills for Monsoon session
Of the 23 Bills listed for the Monsoon session by the government, 11 are to replace Ordinances that were issued during the inter-session period.
Read more