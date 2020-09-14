Parliament Monsoon Session live: Lok Sabha passes Salary, Allowances and Pension of Members of Parliament (Amendment) Bill, 2020

In Rajya Sabha, veteran actor and MP Jaya Bachchan charged that the film industry was being defamed and slammed those from the entertainment industry indulging in it, saying they are biting the hands that feed them. Parliament passed The Aircraft (Amendment) Bill, 2020 which seeks to improve India's aviation safety ratings and provide statutory status to regulatory institutions, including the DGCA. Union Health Minister moved The Institute of Teaching and Research in Ayurveda Bill, 2020 in the Rajya Sabha. In Lok Sabha, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh assured that the Indian Army is prepared to deal with all kinds of the situation along the LAC where they are engaged in a stand-off with Chinese PLA. Stay tuned for all the live updates.