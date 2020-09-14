Parliament Monsoon Session live: Rajya Sabha proceedings to commence at 9 am; Rajnath Singh to deliver statement on India-China border row

The Lok Sabha on Wednesday passed the Finance Minister Banking Regulation (Amendment) Bill, 2020 moved by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. Issues surrounding China and lockdown were brought up by several MPs during the Zero Hour in the Lower House. The Parliament also passed the Institute of Teaching and Research in Ayurveda Bill, 2020. Defence Minister Rajnatrh Singh is scheduled to deliver a statement on the India-China border conflict in the Rajya Sabha which has been adjourned till 9 am tomorrow. The Lower House's proceedings will commence at 3 pm. Stay tuned for all the live updates.