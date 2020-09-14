Parliament Monsoon Session live: Rajya Sabha to begin proceedings at 9 am today

The government on Monday introduced as many as five bills, including on reduction in the remuneration of ministers and protection of healthcare professional in epidemic, in Rajya Sabha during its first sitting of the curtailed Monsoon Session. The 18-day Monsoon Session began yesterday after the last session was short-terminated on March 25, following the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic. The session will last till October 1. Separated by plastic shields installed in front of their benches, members of Lok Sabha attended the first day of the session. Rajya Sabha will convene in morning shift from 9 am till 1 pm, and Lok Sabha in evening shift from 3 pm to 7 pm. Stay tuned for all the live updates.