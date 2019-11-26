Parliament passes Bill to protect transgender rights

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Nov 26 2019, 17:12pm ist
  • updated: Nov 26 2019, 17:19pm ist
Photo by DH

The Rajya Sabha on Tuesday passed a bill on the protection of rights of transgenders after a motion to refer it to a Select Committee of the Upper House was defeated.

The Lok Sabha had passed the Bill on August 5 this year.

The Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Bill, 2019, seeks to provide a mechanism for social, economic and educational empowerment of transgenders and was moved for consideration and passage in the Rajya Sabha by Social Justice and Empowerment Minister Thawar Chand Gehlot on November 20.

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Transgender Bill
transgender community
Parliament
Rajya Sabha
Comments (+)
 