RS passes Criminal Procedure Identification Bill

Parliament passes Criminal Procedure Identification Bill

Shah said that the bill has been brought in to ensure that police and investigators remain two steps ahead of criminals

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Apr 06 2022, 20:14 ist
  • updated: Apr 06 2022, 20:14 ist

Parliament Wednesday passed the Criminal Procedure (Identification) Bill that seeks to allow investigators to collect certain identifiable information of convicts and other persons for purposes of identification and investigation in criminal matters.

The Rajya Sabha passed the bill by a voice vote after Home Minister Amit Shah allayed concerns raised by the opposition which claimed that the draft law was draconian. Earlier, the bill was passed by Lok Sabha.

The Criminal Procedure (Identification) Bill, 2022 replaces the Identification of Prisoners Act, 1920.

Also Read | Parliament’s Budget Session to adjourn sine die on Thursday

Shah said that the bill has been brought in to ensure that police and investigators remain two steps ahead of criminals.

He said the biometric data of political detainees will not be collected if they have been detained during participation in any agitation.

“I want to assure you that this is not going to violate the privacy of anyone,” Shah said.

He said that the data collected will remain completely secure and the government will make sure there are no loopholes in the bill that can lead to the violation of privacy and human rights.

Watch the latest DH Videos here:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Rajya Sabha
Lok Sabha
Parliament
India News
budget session

Related videos

What's Brewing

'Dead', 'retired' cops among those transferred in MP

'Dead', 'retired' cops among those transferred in MP

Maradona's 'Hand of God' shirt may fetch up to $5.2 mn

Maradona's 'Hand of God' shirt may fetch up to $5.2 mn

Would you buy an NFT of the Queen’s platinum jubilee?

Would you buy an NFT of the Queen’s platinum jubilee?

The things they left behind: Russia's camp near Kyiv

The things they left behind: Russia's camp near Kyiv

Russian cinema in turmoil as Hollywood pulls out

Russian cinema in turmoil as Hollywood pulls out

Is Picasso being cancelled?

Is Picasso being cancelled?

Ishan says he marvels at Dhoni's cricketing acumen

Ishan says he marvels at Dhoni's cricketing acumen

Ghost nets, the scourge of Olive Ridley turtles

Ghost nets, the scourge of Olive Ridley turtles

Frazer Town's food stalls slowly bounce back post break

Frazer Town's food stalls slowly bounce back post break

For a honking-free, silent Cubbon Park

For a honking-free, silent Cubbon Park

 