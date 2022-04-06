Parliament passes Criminal Procedure Identification Bill

Parliament Wednesday passed the Criminal Procedure (Identification) Bill that seeks to allow investigators to collect certain identifiable information of convicts and other persons for purposes of identification and investigation in criminal matters.
The Rajya Sabha passed the bill by a voice vote after Home Minister Amit Shah allayed concerns raised by the opposition which claimed that the draft law was draconian. Earlier, the bill was passed by Lok Sabha.
The Criminal Procedure (Identification) Bill, 2022 replaces the Identification of Prisoners Act, 1920.
Also Read | Parliament’s Budget Session to adjourn sine die on Thursday
Shah said that the bill has been brought in to ensure that police and investigators remain two steps ahead of criminals.
He said the biometric data of political detainees will not be collected if they have been detained during participation in any agitation.
“I want to assure you that this is not going to violate the privacy of anyone,” Shah said.
He said that the data collected will remain completely secure and the government will make sure there are no loopholes in the bill that can lead to the violation of privacy and human rights.
Watch the latest DH Videos here:
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
'Dead', 'retired' cops among those transferred in MP
Maradona's 'Hand of God' shirt may fetch up to $5.2 mn
Would you buy an NFT of the Queen’s platinum jubilee?
The things they left behind: Russia's camp near Kyiv
Russian cinema in turmoil as Hollywood pulls out
Is Picasso being cancelled?
Ishan says he marvels at Dhoni's cricketing acumen
Ghost nets, the scourge of Olive Ridley turtles
Frazer Town's food stalls slowly bounce back post break
For a honking-free, silent Cubbon Park