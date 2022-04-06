Parliament’s Budget Session to adjourn sine die on Thursday

The Budget Session of Parliament will adjourn sine die Thursday, a day ahead of schedule as almost all government business has been completed.

The two-part Budget Session started on January 31 followed by the Budget next day. While the first leg was till February 11, the second leg started on march 14 and was scheduled to end on Friday.

However, sources said, the government is adjourning it sine die a day before schedule as it has completed most of its business, including passage of the Budget.

Besides the Budget related Bills, the government has managed to pass contentious bills like the one on merger of three Delhi municipalities and another on expanding the scope of a 102-year-old law to allow police to collect physical and biological samples among others. Another bill on Chartered Accountants, Cost Accountants and Company Secretaries was also passed.

There was a discussion on the Ukraine situation in Lok Sabha while a Calling Attention Motion on sports development was converted into a regular discussion. Statements were also made by External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Ukraine while Defence Minister Rajnath Singh made statements on misfiring of a missile in both the Houses.

However, the Opposition accused the government of running away from a debate on price rise. While the first leg of the Session did not see any disruption, the second leg witnessed protests over continuous hike in fuel prices after the election results of five states were announced.

“We tried but we failed. Government is unwilling to discuss price rise or farmers’ issues,” Congress Chief Whip in Rajya Sabha Jairam Ramesh told DH.

RSP MP NK Premachandran said, “unfortunately, the issues directly affecting common man are ignored despite assurances from the government that it will be taken up for discussion. The government does not want to discuss price rise as it will be on the defensive.”

The Opposition had disrupted the proceedings in both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha on the issue of price rise. Congress MPs also held a protest near Vijay Chowk against fuel price rise.

