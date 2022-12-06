Parliament Session from December 7; Opposition to target Modi govt on India-China border, EWS quota

Parliament’s Winter Session starting on Wednesday is expected to be stormy with the Opposition vowing to put the Narendra Modi government on the mat over a variety of issues, including price rise, unemployment, India-China border situation, the EWS quota judgement and hasty appointment of Election Commissioners among others.

Results of the Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections on Thursday will determine the character of this Session, as the outcome will empower the winning parties in Parliament.

This Session will witness more relaxations on Covid-19 protocols, allowing visitors to watch proceedings and unhindered access for journalists unlike previous sessions after the pandemic struck the globe.

With the government planning to bring 16 new Bills and pass another nine, including two Appropriation Bills, the Opposition on Tuesday put their wishlist for debate during the customary all-party meeting called by the government. Thirty-one out of 47 parties attended the all-party meeting chaired by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.

Congress, Trinamool Congress, DMK and other Opposition parties demanded that there should be proper discussion on issues while accusing the government of running away from debate in Parliament.

Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhary and Rajya Sabha Whip Syed Nasir Hussain demanded that Parliament discuss over a dozen issues, including the situation on China border, price rise, unemployment, hasty appointment in the Election Commission and the situation arising out of judgement on quota for Economically Weaker Sections. They also wanted a discussion on the tension between the government and judiciary.

For the Congress, the India-China border issue is a priority for debate with Chowdhary saying that this “issue is important because we don’t know the details”. The attacks on Kashmiri Pandits, MSP for farmers and federal structure are other subjects pointed out by the Congress.

Trinamool Congress leaders Sudip Bandhyopadhyay and Derek O’Brien demanded discussions on attempts to destabilise state governments, including West Bengal, through economic blockade and agencies being used for political vendetta against the Opposition among others.

Congress and some parties also questioned the scheduling of the Session during Christmas with Chowdhary saying that it would have been better if the government had kept in mind the festival. “I am not asking for curtailing the Session but the Winter Session should have started earlier so that people could celebrate it,” he said.

Countering the criticism, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi said he condemned the allegations that the BJP government was ignoring Christmas. “There will be a holiday on December 24 and 25 as it is Saturday and Sunday. It is not fair to say that we will not work after December 25. If the Business Advisory Committee decides to have a holiday on December 26, we don’t have a problem. But the attitude that there should not be work after Christmas is not fair,” he said.

The Opposition parties also questioned the government’s attitude towards the decisions taken at the all-party meetings. Sources said Congress leaders were the first to point out that the government promises several things at such meetings but the government forgets it the moment the Parliament starts.

RSP’s NK Premachandran said there are a number of instruments for debate like the Calling Attention Motion in the Rule Book but the government is denying those opportunities to MPs. CPI Parliamentary Party leader Binoy Viswam said the government is treating such meetings as an “ornament” and not implementing any decisions.