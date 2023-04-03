Parliament witnesses another day of washout, 14th in the second leg of Budget Session

Parliament witnessed another day of washout, the 14th in the second leg of the Budget Session, on Monday over the Opposition demand for a Joint Parliamentary Committee probe into Adani affair even as the government managed to pass the Competition (Amendment) Bill, 2023 without discussion in Rajya Sabha.

The Upper House, which celebrated the day as Rajya Sabha Day as it was on the same day the House was constituted in 1952, saw vociferous protests by the Opposition MPs, many of them dressed in black, over the Adani affair during both the pre-lunch and post-lunch sessions.

During the post-lunch sessions, Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar made a reference to the Rajya Sabha Day and said the Upper House plays a "critical role in our polity" and it has upheld the federal principle of the country's democracy.

Also Read: Draft bills in simple language to allow layman understand them: Parliament panel

Emphasising that the terms 'Upper House' or 'House of Elders' though not part of official glossary amply reflect the Rajya Sabha's "uniquely significant importance", he said the House has contributed towards welfare of the people by "voicing their concerns and acting as a platform for erudite discussions".

In apparent reference to the disruptions, Dhankhar said, "nation justifiably expects us to lead by example in setting sublime Parliamentary traditions worth emulating by all others. The House should be a platform for debate, dialogue, deliberations and discussions, and not a theatre of disruptions and disturbances."

He went on to say, "on this significant occasion, I appeal to members of the Upper House to resolve to protect the dignity of Rajya Sabha and engage in informed, meaningful debates and deliberations for the greater progress of the nation in 'Amrit Kaal'."

As soon as he finished his remarks, the Opposition MPs were on their feet raising their demand on JPC while Dhankhar went ahead with the passage of the Competition (Amendment) Bill, 2023. Without any debate, the Bill was passed and the House adjourned till Wednesday, as Tuesday is a holiday owing to Mahavir Jayanti.

In Lok Sabha, the pre-lunch session was adjourned till 2 PM after obituary references to incumbent MP Girish Bapat and former MP Innocent, who passed away recently.

When the House reconvened at 2 PM, Opposition MPs rushed to the Well of the House, prompting the Chair to adjourn the House after official papers were tabled.