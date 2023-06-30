Parties in support/opposition of Uniform Civil Code

The issue of whether or not it will serve the best interests of the country to implement the much-contested Uniform Civil Code is currently dominating India's political narrative. While a majority of the Opposition parties are against implementing the UCC in the country, the ruling BJP, AAP, and some others have voiced their support of the same.

There has been renewed debate on the issue in recent days and earlier today, Justice (retired) Ranjana Prakash Desai, who chairs the committee preparing a draft bill of the UCC for Uttarakhand, said that the draft is ready.

Parties who have been opposing the UCC have said that it will harm the multicultural social fabric of the country, while the BJP contests that it is essential for constitutional equality for all Indians regardless of religion.

Here, let us take a look at some of the major political parties who are opposing the Uniform Civil Code:

Congress

CPI, CPI(M)

Trinamool Congress

DMK

RJD

NCP

BSP

Samajwadi Party

JDS

Shiromani Akali Dal

Indian Union Muslim League

AIMIM

PDP

NDPP

National Conference

Here are some of the major parties in favour of implementation of the UCC:

BJP

AAP

Shiv Sena

AIADMK

TDP

Some parties are yet to voice a clear stance on the issue:

Shiv Sena (UBT)

YSRCP

JJP

BJD

BRS

Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi