Parties indulging in politics of caste, religion spoil Uttar Pradesh atmosphere: State BJP chief

PTI
PTI, Lucknow,
  • Oct 24 2020, 19:48 ist
  • updated: Oct 24 2020, 19:48 ist
Uttar Pradesh BJP chief Swatantra Dev Singh. Credit: Twitter/ Swatantra Dev Singh

Uttar Pradesh BJP chief Swatantra Dev Singh on Saturday said the parties indulging in politics of caste and religion are trying to spoil the atmosphere of the state.

He claimed that political parties like the Congress, Samajwadi Party and the Bahujan Samaj Party never cared about the interest of farmers.

Singh made the remarks at a chaupal in Jaunpur's Malhani constituency, where bypoll will be held on November 3.

"Political parties which have been indulging in politics of caste and religion to serve their motives are not liking the good governance of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and are therefore encouraging violence and anarchy to damage the atmosphere of the state," the state BJP chief said.

Talking about an alliance formed in Jammu and Kashmir for the restoration of the special status of the erstwhile state, he said, "Some parties are saying that they will restore Article 370 and 35A in J-K on coming to power but people of the UT will never allow this."

