Parties must control unruly behaviour of MPs: Vice Prez

Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu on Wednesday said political parties should control the "unruly behaviour" of their members in Parliament to help the smooth functioning of its proceedings.

"Political parties should take care of their members and control their unruly behaviour," Naidu said during an interaction with a select group of journalists.

The Rajya Sabha is the House of Elders and people of this country expect a lot from them. There is a need to maintain decorum and discipline as the entire country looks at them, the vice president said, urging public representatives to be role models.

Naidu also suggested that the media not just report "disorderly scenes" in Parliament but also focus on covering the good views expressed by members.

He claimed that though some MPs make excellent remarks on a number of issues during debates, the media does not report them and focuses only on disorderly scenes.

Naidu also asked the media should introspect on this suggestion, adding that they should report events in a truthful manner without attributing motives.