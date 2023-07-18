Party at Patna, banquet in Bangalore: BJP questions Opposition's silence on violent rural polls in West Bengal

The BJP leaders, including ones in West Bengal, are critical of the second Opposition meeting at Bengaluru, where Trinamool chief Mamata Banerjee is also representing her party. The alleged silence of the Congress, the Left, concerning violence during the rural polls in the state has also been questioned.

Dilip Ghosh, BJP national vice president, said that alliances are natural with approaching elections. “But who all are participating, and what’s their strength, need to be seen,” he said, adding that those who had a “picnic at Patna” are now having a “banquet in Bangalore”. He said that the Congress Party is utilising the opportunity as a celebration event (for its recent electoral success).

BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari, meanwhile, expressed sympathy with the Trinamool’s non-BJP opponents, especially of the Left – who couldn’t file nominations in the panchayat elections due to the “understanding at the higher level” in their parties, to fight against the Trinamool, along with the BJP.

Adhikari said that if they find it difficult to do so, then such supporters can form a platform against the Trinamool. He alleged that those who have congregated against the BJP are doing so in the interest of protecting their families, to obstruct investigation agencies, or to stay in power.

BJP’s national representatives also remained critical of the Opposition meeting, and the silence of opposition partners, following the violence during Bengal’s rural polls.

BJP’s co-incharge for West Bengal, Amit Malviya, tweeted that more than 50 people died in rural polls, including Congress workers. “Will Rahul Gandhi confront Mamata Banerjee and deplore violence or capitulate?” he stated.

While referring to the Opposition’s attempt at uniting, as an “opportunist alliance”, BJP MP Ravi Shankar Prasad, stated that innocent people were killed in the “shameful violence”. Along with the BJP workers, the Left and the Congress too lost their supporters. He questioned Congress and CPI-M’s silence on the issue.

Kunal Ghosh, on the contrary, took a dig at the BJP-Bengal’s “internal chaos and discord” on Twitter, alleging that the party in Bengal “has become a breeding ground for conflicting opinions and contradictory stances surrounding the imposition of Article 355”.