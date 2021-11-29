Passed without discussion, repealed without discussion: Omar's jibe over farm laws

Farm laws passed and repealed without discussion: Omar

On the first day of the Winter Session on Monday, Parliament passed The Farm Laws Repeal Bill, 2021, to cancel the three agri laws

PTI
PTI, Jammu,
  • Nov 29 2021, 19:50 ist
  • updated: Nov 29 2021, 19:50 ist
Omar Abdullah. Credit: PTI File Photo

National Conference vice president Omar Abdullah on Monday targeted the government after Parliament passed without any discussion the bill to repeal the three controversial farm laws which had triggered protests by farmers.

On the first day of the Winter Session on Monday, Parliament passed The Farm Laws Repeal Bill, 2021, to cancel the three agri laws, with Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha approving it without any debate within minutes of taking it up amid protests by opposition members who were demanding a discussion.

Also Read | BJP only responds to numbers: Omar Abdullah on Centre's move scrapping farm laws

"Passed without discussion; repealed without discussion. A new model of democracy for a new India," Abdullah wrote on Twitter.

The bill now awaits the assent of President Ram Nath Kovind for the formal withdrawal of the three contentious laws against which farmers have been protesting for the past year at Delhi borders.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has kept his word as the government has brought the repeal bill on the very first day of the Winter Session of parliament, said Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar while introducing it in the two Houses.

Omar Abdullah
farm laws
Farm Bills
India News
Indian Politics
Winter Session
Parliament
National Conference

