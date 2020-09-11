Patil, Rao get new responsibilities in reshuffled Congress; Moily, Siddaramaiah dropped from CWC

Senior leader H K Patil and former Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao were among a few from Karnataka to get important responsibilities in Congress, while former Chief Ministers M Veerappa Moily and Siddaramaiah were dropped from Congress Working Committee, as the party undertook a major reshuffle on Friday.

Patil has been made as party in-charge of Maharashtra while Dinesh Gundu Rao made as incharge of Tamil Nadu, Goa and Puducherry.

As per All India Congress Committee (AICC) reshuffle announced here, former Minister Krishna Byre Gowda was named as member of the Central Election Authority.

Senior leader Mallikarjun Kharge, who has been dropped from the post of AICC General Seceretary, will continue as member the Congress Working Committee, the party's highest decision-making body.

H K Patil and Dinesh Gundu Rao also permanent invitees of CWC since they are party's state affairs in-charge. Rajya Sabha member Jairam Ramesh and former Union Minister K H Muniyappa are other permanent invitees for CWC from Karnataka.

Another Karnataka leader, B V Srinivas, president All India Youth Congress, continued as CWC special invitee.

However, former Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, who was earlier Congress Working Committee member, was dropped in the reshuffle.

Another leader from Karnataka Former Chief Minister M Veerappa Moily, who was among the 23 leaders who wrote letter to Congress interim President Sonia Gandhi for urgent reshuffle of the organisation, was dropped from the CWC.