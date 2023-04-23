Patnaik inaugurates BJD's headquarters 'Sankha Bhawan' in Bhubaneswar

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik inaugurated his party BJD's headquarters here on Sunday on the auspicious occasion of 'Akshaya Tritiya'.

The new party office is named after the BJD’s poll symbol 'Sankha' (conch cell).

Patnaik expressed his happiness to dedicate the 'Sankha Bhawan' to party workers.

"A new era had begun in Odisha in 1997 with the birth of the Biju Janata Dal (BJD), which was formed to work with the principles of legendary leader late Biju Patnaik. The BJD, which was set up as a regional party to serve the people of Odisha, has now been transformed into a social organisation," Patnaik said.

'Shankh Bhavan' will be a place for all those who love Odisha and are interested to work for the development of the state, he said, adding that this will promote rich cultural heritage.

"Sankha Bhawan dedicated today will be an inspirational space for not just the physical, social, economic, cultural and political growth of Odisha, but also the spiritual growth rooted in the principles of Jagannath Sanskruti and culture," he said.

Located in the unit-6 area in the state capital, the three-storey building will be devoted to the development of art, literature, and culture of Odisha, the BJD chief said.

It will work for promoting the glorious culture of Lord Jagannath across the world, and will continue to spread the message of 'Vasudheb Kutumbakam', he said.

"Let’s all join hands to carry forward the tradition of dedicated service to people, the tradition of development and dedicate ourselves to keep the glory of our motherland shining," Patnaik said.

Portraits of many legendary leaders from Odisha, such as Utkalmani Gopabandhu Das, Utkalgaurab Madhusudan Das, poet Sarala Das, Veer Surendra Sai, Baxi Jagbandhu, Bhim Bhoi, poet Samrat Upendra Bhanj, Maharaja Krishnachandra Gajapati, Shaheed Laxman Naik, Pandit Raghunath Murmu, and Birsa Munda, were placed in the conference rooms of the new BJD headquarters.

The new office building of the ruling party has 30 rooms, and Patnaik, as the president of the party, would operate from the third floor.

It has an air-conditioned conference hall on the first floor with a capacity of 2000 people, besides a 250-seat auditorium, a canteen and a room for press conferences.