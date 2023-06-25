Pawar-family felicitate Siddaramaiah in Maharashtra's Baramati

In his first visit to Maharashtra after throwing BJP out of power in Karnataka, senior Congressman and Chief Minister Siddaramaiah was felicitated by the Pawar-family in Baramati, their hometurf in Pune district, on Sunday.

Siddaramaiah was invited to Baramati to mark the 298th birth anniversary of Ahilyadevi Holkar, the Holkar-queen of the Maratha-Malwa kingdom.

The function was organised by the Punyashlok Ahilyadevi Holkar Vikas Pratishthan, Baramati.

NCP supremo Sharad Pawar, his daughter and party’s Working President Supriya Sule and nephew Ajit Pawar, who is Leader of Opposition in Maharashtra Assembly, were present.

“The educational and economic empowerment of women was the true tribute to Ahilyadevi Holkar,” said Siddaramaiah.

According to him, the Karnataka government took steps towards achieving that goal by announcing free bus travel across Karnataka to women and also depositing an incentive of Rs 2,000 per month in accounts of women who are the head of their families.