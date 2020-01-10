PDP expels 8 leaders for meeting LG, foreign envoys

People’s Democratic Party (PDP) on Thursday expelled eight party leaders for going against "interests of J&K and party ideology" by engaging in parleys with the government.

"PDP expels leaders for going against the will of the people," the party said in a press release posted on its official Twitter handle.

The leaders who were expelled include former MLAs Dilawar Mir, Rafi Mir, Abdul Majeed Padroo, Raja Manzoor Khan, Javaid Hussain Baig, Qamar Hussain, Abdul Rahim Rather and Zaffar Iqbal—all former legislators.

The statement said the expelled leaders "have been part of parleys which go against the interests of the state, official position and the core beliefs of the party." It said the party disciplinary committee has recommended the expulsion of all these leaders from the basic membership of the party.

The expelled leaders were part of the delegation led by former PDP leader Syed Altaf Bukhari that met Lieutenant Governor G C Murmu On Tuesday.

These leaders met members of a foreign delegation in Srinagar today.