Pegasus political storm mars first day of Monsoon Session

A political storm hit Parliament on the first day of the Monsoon session over the alleged Pegasus snooping scandal. The main Opposition party Congress demanded the resignation of Home Minister Amit Shah, and urged for a probe into the role of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and many Opposition parties demanded a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) to look into the issue.

NDA ally JDU, voiced its strong disapproval of the alleged snooping calling it "dirty" and "worthless".

"It is not good to disturb anyone like this. All this new technology that has come...and its misuse...the effect it has...people are troubled...their work gets hindered,"the Chief Minister told media persons in Patna after his Janata Darbar.

BJP has said that there is "not a shred of evidence" to link the party or the government with the Pegasus saga. Former IT minister Ravi Shankar Prasad, fielded by the party to counter the attack, questioned why the report was released before Monsoon Session and viewed it as an attempt to disrupt Parliament, build a baseless agenda as Congress is "shrinking and losing".

Home Minister Amit Shah said, "disruptors and obstructers will not be able to derail India’s development trajectory through their conspiracies. Monsoon session will bear new fruits of progress."

It is however, quite evident with Opposition parties closing ranks that the next few days of the Parliament's Monsoon Session will see its function disrupted.

Leader of Congress in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said that the party will raise the Pegasus Project report along with all Opposition parties in the Parliament on Tuesday.

"Rule of Law’, Fundamental Right to Privacy & Constitutional Duties have been murdered in broad daylight by the Modi Government." Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury and AICC communication department chief Randeep Surjewala said addressing a joint press conference.

"If the Modi Government Isn't Snooping on Us, Who Else Unleashed Pegasus? NSO only sells Pegasus to governments & Modi govt denies deploying it. Let's find out who is snooping on us," said Shashi Tharoor calling it a "serious issue of national security."

Derek O'Brien of Trinamool Congress also said that his party will discuss the issue in Parliament and alleged the Gujarat model of 2002 is becoming the 2021 India model. Congress, Shiv Sena and RJD sought a JPC probe.

"The 'snoop, plant, arrest’ formula employed by this BJP government is a violation of the fundamental rights of Indian citizens,” the CPI(M) said.

Congress, whose leader Rahul Gandhi was also reportedly a target, addressed the Pegasus issue with emotions ranging from scorn to strong denunciation.

"Rahul Gandhi tweeted, "we know what he’s been reading- everything on your phone!", while Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said, "the Pegasus revelations are abhorrent. If true, the Modi government seems to have launched a grave and sinister attack on the Right to Privacy - constitutionally guaranteed to Indian citizens as a Fundamental Right. This is an affront to democracy and has ominous implications for our freedoms."

We know what he’s been reading- everything on your phone!#Pegasus https://t.co/d6spyji5NA — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) July 19, 2021

Alleging that both the Prime Minister and the Home Minister are "involved in the snooping" on Opposition leaders including Rahul Gandhi, journalists and even Union ministers, Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Kharge said that Amit Shah should resign even before a probe and the role of the Prime Minister should be investigated.

The Congress party, which has often been at the receiving end of BJP's "anti-national" rhetoric, accused the government of "treason" on the Pegasus issue alleging "Modi government's spyware has dismantled national security" and defined the BJP as "Bhartiya Jasoos Party".

Youth Congress President B V Srinivas said, "so Rahul Gandhi was the potential #Pegasus Target in run up to 2019 Polls and After. Also five of his friends and two aides who work closely with him on party matters were attacked by PM Modi right before elections. Shame on you ......Modi."

