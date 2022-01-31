Pegasus returns to rock Parliament: More MPs submit privilege notices against IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw

More MPs have submitted privilege notices against Information and Technology Minister Ashwani Vaishnaw accusing him of misleading the Parliament on Pegasus, indicating the Opposition’s resolve to corner the Narendra Modi government on the issue after a news report claimed India bought the controversial Israeli spyware

Leader of Congress in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, senior Trinamool Congress MP Saugata Roy submitted privilege notices in the Lower House while CPI Parliamentary Party leader Binoy Viswam submitted one in the Rajya Sabha.

Also Read | Will Opposition pass test on unity?

Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge and senior Congress MP KC Venugopal are also likely to submit similar notices in the Upper House.

The notices came against the backdrop of a New York Times report that claimed that India purchased the spyware, which was reportedly used to spy on Opposition leaders, activists, journalists and those in Constitutional posts among others, and linked the country's change in stance on Palestine and votes in the United Nations that favoured Israel to the purchase from the NSO Group.

Vaishnaw had told the Parliament that the reports of use of Pegasus in the country were "baseless" and “highly sensational". The Ministry of Defence said in Parliament last August that it has not had any transaction with the NSO Group, which sells Pegasus.

Track Budget Session Updates Here

In his notice, Roy claimed the government took the stand in Parliament that it had nothing to do with the spyware and never bought it. It also lied in the Supreme Court, he alleged.

"In the light of the revelations by NYT, the Modi government misled the Parliament and the Supreme Court and lied to the people of the country," Roy said as he demanded that a privilege motion be initiated against Vaishnaw for "deliberately misleading" the Parliament.

Read | Pegasus spyware and missile system 'centrepieces' of $2-billion deal between India and Israel: Report

Viswam said evidence has been made public that point towards the purchase of Pegasus spyware. "As a matter concerning grave allegations of snooping that violate Constitutional rights and safeguards, the Minister's deliberate attempt to mislead the Members of Parliament constitutes a breach of privilege," Viswam said.

Kharge told reporters that the Monsoon Session was impacted due to the government not allowing a discussion on Pegasus.

“The BJP had alleged that the Opposition was not allowing the Parliament to function but the truth has now come out. We will raise this issue,” he said, adding that other issues like inflation, unemployment, farmers' issue, crimes against women and Dalits will also be raised.

Check out the latest DH videos on Union Budget here: