People no longer trust BJP govt in Uttar Pradesh: Akhilesh Yadav

The BJP government in Uttar Pradesh, as far as policy, intention and leadership are concerned, is "crippled" and the people no longer trust it, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav alleged on Sunday.

In a statement issued here, he said the willpower, which should be in a government, to discharge its responsibility, "cannot be seen in the BJP".

"Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath after taking the oath, made a number of big promises. It was also said that in a span of six months roads of the state will become pot-hole free. But, the duration of this work only increased, and the result is zero," Yadav said.

"The BJP is an expert and specialist in keeping people in the dark and not fulfilling promises made to the people," he said.

The people of Uttar Pradesh "no longer trust the BJP government, which is crippled as far as policy, intention and leadership are concerned", the former chief minister said in the statement.

Yadav alleged that the BJP instead of working wants to create a "record of loot".