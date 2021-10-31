People of UP will bring SP to power in 2022: Akhilesh

People of UP have made up their minds to elect SP govt in 2022 UP Assembly polls, says Akhilesh

Addressing a public meeting in Hardoi, he said that Uttar Pradesh will get back on the path to prosperity after the SP returns to power

PTI
PTI,
  • Oct 31 2021, 22:35 ist
  • updated: Oct 31 2021, 22:35 ist
Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav. Credit: PTI Photo

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Sunday claimed that all sections of people in Uttar Pradesh have made up their minds to bring his party to power in the state after the 2022 assembly elections.

Addressing a public meeting in Hardoi, he said that Uttar Pradesh will get back on the path to prosperity after the SP returns to power.

Taking a dig at the ruling BJP, Yadav said that the party has only one thing to do -- renaming works carried out by the previous SP government.

"The BJP is inaugurating all works done by the Samajwadi Party. 'Baba mukhyamantri' is an amazing chief minister who has not inaugurated any work done by his government," he said, referring to Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

All sections of people have made up their minds to elect an SP government in the assembly elections, following which Uttar Pradesh will get back on the path to growth and prosperity, he added.

"The BJP is remembering the Iron Man of India, Sardar Vallabhai Patel, today. But if it walks on the path shown by Sardar Patel, then the three farm laws, which it has enacted, should be withdrawn. This will be a true tribute to Patel," the SP chief said.

Yadav said Patel fought for farmers and hence, is known as 'Sardar' and 'Iron Man'.

"The BJP claims that it is walking on the path shown by Sardar Patel, but today the farmers are the saddest," he said.

Farmers' income has dipped, there is price rise and the way this government is functioning, every section of society is feeling insulted, he alleged.

People across the country paid tributes to Patel on his 146th birth anniversary on Sunday. He was born on October 31, 1875 at Nadiad in Gujarat. 

